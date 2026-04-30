Kazakhstan emerges as Central Eurasia’s tech powerhouse, bridging Gulf and Global Markets

Today, more than 2,100 tech companies are registered as participants, including more than 500 with foreign participation. In 2025, their combined revenue reached $1.7 billion, a roughly 50-fold increase in the past seven years. Astana Hub takes 1% of participant revenue, a model that helps fund its operations and supports financial sustainability. It also offers tax incentives, regional hubs across Kazakhstan and soft-landing tools such as the Digital Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Residency.

The hub is also becoming a bridge between Central Asia and the Gulf. “The UAE is already the gateway to the Gulf, and we serve as the gateway to the CIS, Central Eurasia and Central Asia for UAE companies such as Presight and for UAE and Gulf investors,” Madiyev says.

QUOTE 16/12 WORDS 86/87 CHARS “We serve as the gateway to the CIS, Central Eurasia and Central Asia for UAE companies.” - MAGZHAN MADIYEV, FOUNDING CEO, ASTANA HUB