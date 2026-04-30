Kazakhstan unveils vision to make Alatau the business capital of Eurasia

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister outlines digital ambitions as a regional tech hub
What are your priorities for digital transformation in Kazakhstan?
Kazakhstan has invested heavily in digital transformation over the past decade, becoming a leader and Eurasian hub on its path to becoming a digital state. Banks and fintech companies have transformed the payments market, and Kazakhstan hosts the region’s largest IT hub and one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems globally, with over 1,700 startups and major tech companies.
Astana Hub now operates in 20 major cities across Kazakhstan and has expanded internationally. This network enables startups to scale both domestically and globally, connecting with investors worldwide.
The crypto industry is also rapidly developing, and the sector is one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities, alongside AI.
We aim to create the business capital of EurasiaZhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI & Digitalisation
What is your vision for developing smart cities such as Alatau?
This is a very ambitious project initiated by the president. His vision is to build the city as a centre of accelerated development, an FDI hub and a business capital of Eurasia – a gateway for cooperation between China and Central Asia. Alatau city is designed to become a major transport and logistics hub for the region.
Together with Almaty and the Almaty Region, the new smart city will form an agglomeration of six to seven million people, a major new growth centre for Kazakhstan, driving infrastructure and business development. As His Highness Sheikh Maktoum envisioned Dubai as the business capital of the Middle East, we aim to create the business capital of Eurasia, strategically positioned between major economies.