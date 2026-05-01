Kazakhstan’s Green Vanguard: CAIER’s push to transform Central Asia’s ESG landscape

A noted philanthropist, conservationist and entrepreneur, Tasmagambetova has long worked to bring international standards and sustainable development to Central Asia. Armed with a degree in Management of the Environment and Natural Resources from Moscow’s International Independent University of Environmental and Political Sciences, she is one of the best-known entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, leading the way in manufacturing through Tellis, her organic cosmetics company; the Shoqan Walikhanov School, one of the top pre-university education institutions in Kazakhstan; byb capital, a major startup backer and through the Saby Charitable Foundation, one of the region’s most recognisable philanthropic institutions.