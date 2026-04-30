Kazakhstan targets $150bn by 2029 as Central Asia’s investment hub deepens Gulf ties

Against that backdrop, Gulf ties are key. UAE firms have invested more than $5 billion in Kazakhstan, with 20 bilateral agreements signed across multiple sectors. Renewable energy is one area of alignment, with Masdar developing a 1 GW wind farm in Kazakhstan. Agriculture is another; Kazakhstan has around 220 million hectares of agricultural land, offering strong potential for cooperation with Gulf partners focused on food security. Halal Kazakh lamb is already exported to UAE markets, with Kazakh Invest driving further expansion in the sector.