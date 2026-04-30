Kazakhstan Pivots Beyond Oil: $11bn investment drive, Gulf ties, renewable energy push

What are your key priorities?

We developed an ambitious strategy for 2022-2026. The strategy targets nearly $11 billion of investment, with a planned investment pipeline for 2026.

We also see strong mutual investment interest between Central Asia and the Gulf. EDB should serve as a bridge to enable cross-regional investment and support diversification beyond oil and gas. Ultimately, as a development bank, our mission is sustainable growth.

How do you sustain your investment pace?

We maintain a high-quality portfolio with almost zero non-performing loans, and we can invest roughly the equivalent of one bank capital per year, about $2.5 billion annually, including four consecutive years of investing more than $1 billion per year in Kazakhstan. This pace is higher than typical multilateral development banks, which often invest about 0.4 to 0.5 times their capital annually.