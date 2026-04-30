Semurg Invest positions Kazakhstan as a pivotal Eurasian logistics hub

At the same time, the project contributes to local economic and social development by creating employment opportunities and supporting new technical specialisations in western Kazakhstan, reinforcing the country’s role as a growing logistics and industrial hub across Eurasia. Alongside logistics, Semurg Invest continues to expand into aquaculture and critical metals, offering international partners multiple entry points into Kazakhstan’s infrastructure ecosystem. “We can serve as a catalyst, connecting investors to the broader ecosystem of projects and partners across the region,” says Marabayev.