Semurg Invest positions Kazakhstan as a pivotal Eurasian logistics hub

Infrastructure group’s integrated logistics platform boosts Central Asia’s market access
Semurg Invest Group is a private infrastructure holding established to advance projects that diversify Kazakhstan’s economy and support long-term sustainable development. “We are seen as a company creating new industries, new employment and new value,” says General Director Nurzhan Marabayev.
That approach is reflected in the group’s flagship project, the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal, aiming at tripling capacities at the Port of Kuryk, which anchors a broader platform spanning shipping, aquaculture, critical metals and infrastructure. First conceived in 2010, the port was developed in partnership with national rail and logistics operator KTZ, enabling subsequent investment in privately operated terminals within the wider port complex.
Today, one terminal is being implemented together with Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group: the Sarzha Grain Terminal, scheduled for completion in 2027 – while partners are also discussing a second project: a multipurpose terminal designed to handle containerised, dry bulk and general cargo. For Marabayev, the partnership confirms confidence in the project’s readiness.
We can serve as a catalyst, connecting investors to the region’s wider ecosystem.
As supply chains increasingly shift toward the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Semurg Invest has expanded its maritime capabilities through Middle Corridor Shipping, a joint venture with UAE-based Freeseas Container Shipping. The initiative supports the development of a new strategic route, helping to reduce pressure on overloaded infrastructure nodes along traditional corridors, provide alternative pathways and strengthen the resilience of regional logistics flows linking Central Asia with global markets.
At the same time, the project contributes to local economic and social development by creating employment opportunities and supporting new technical specialisations in western Kazakhstan, reinforcing the country’s role as a growing logistics and industrial hub across Eurasia. Alongside logistics, Semurg Invest continues to expand into aquaculture and critical metals, offering international partners multiple entry points into Kazakhstan’s infrastructure ecosystem. “We can serve as a catalyst, connecting investors to the broader ecosystem of projects and partners across the region,” says Marabayev.
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