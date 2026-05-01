Kazakhstan emerges as a strategic middle corridor linking Asia, Europe, the Gulf

How infrastructure development supports Kazakhstan’s growth as a trade and travel hub
Kazakhstan hosts 13 international transport corridors, spanning eight road and five rail routes connecting China and Southeast Asia with Europe, and Central Asia to the Gulf. At the heart of that network is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, which Kazakhstan is developing with China, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey as a strategic alternative for east-west trade. “Our roadmap focuses on removing bottlenecks, and we have made significant progress through large infrastructure projects,” says Vice-Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov.
The ministry is also developing a 10-year strategy to establish a national transport framework – reflecting the importance of a sector that already accounts for 6.5% of Kazakhstan’s GDP. Large-scale infrastructure projects in the sector are a driver of industrial development, creating jobs and supporting local production, and have a multiplier effect on wider national growth. The government is expanding rail, road and port capacity, while streamlining customs and digitising transit procedures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a regional trade and logistics hub.
Collaboration with UAE firms is a key part of that strategy. At Kuryk, on the Caspian Sea, AD Ports Group is working with Kazakh companies to develop new infrastructure, including a grain terminal with Semurg Invest. “Kazakhstan has seen strong growth in its partnership with the UAE,” says Kaliakparov.
Kazakhstan has seen strong growth in its partnership with the UAE.Maksat Kaliakparov, Vice Minister of Transport
Airports are also becoming an increasingly important part of the wider transport strategy. Drawing on the UAE model, six facilities have been designated as economic free zones, designed to stimulate investment and trade flows. Meanwhile, both domestic and international air traffic are growing, adding another dimension to Kazakhstan’s role as a regional connector. According to Air Astana CEO Ibrahim Canliel, domestic air travel has grown by around 140% in recent years, with the airline’s passenger numbers in the segment nearly tripling.
Internationally, the carrier added more than 20 new routes in 2025, with a strong focus on Asia and the Middle East. “Our presence in the Gulf has expanded significantly, from two weekly flights in 2003 to 34 weekly flights this winter,” Canliel says. With Dubai accounting for a major share, Air Astana also operates flights to Medina and Jeddah and seasonal services to Bahrain and Doha. “Kazakhstan offers Gulf residents a distinctive and appealing travel experience,” he adds.