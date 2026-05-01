Kazakhstan emerges as a strategic middle corridor linking Asia, Europe, the Gulf

Airports are also becoming an increasingly important part of the wider transport strategy. Drawing on the UAE model, six facilities have been designated as economic free zones, designed to stimulate investment and trade flows. Meanwhile, both domestic and international air traffic are growing, adding another dimension to Kazakhstan’s role as a regional connector. According to Air Astana CEO Ibrahim Canliel, domestic air travel has grown by around 140% in recent years, with the airline’s passenger numbers in the segment nearly tripling.