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Emirates SkyCargo launches first Central Asia cargo route

Weekly Dubai to Almaty freighter flights will add over 100 tonnes of cargo capacity

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates Sky Cargo
Emirates Sky Cargo
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Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo will launch dedicated weekly freighter flights to Almaty from June 16, marking the carrier’s first cargo destination in Central Asia and opening a new trade route between Kazakhstan and Dubai.

The freight division of Emirates said the service will operate every Tuesday using Boeing 777F aircraft, adding more than 100 tonnes of cargo capacity each week between Almaty and the airline’s global network through Dubai.

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The new route will support the movement of electronics, perishables, machinery and consumer goods, linking Kazakhstan’s largest city with markets across six continents.

“Emirates SkyCargo’s weekly freighter service to Almaty is in line with our role as a global trade facilitator and is an important step in expanding our network and connectivity to Central Asia, a region that is experiencing dynamic growth," said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo. "Our flights will provide new opportunities for businesses in Almaty and the surrounding region to scale their international operations while allowing our global customers convenient and rapid wide-body cargo connectivity to a strategic marketplace.”

He said the expansion into Almaty supports the carrier’s long-term growth strategy and the D33 Dubai Economic Agenda objectives by accelerating foreign trade and strengthening Dubai’s standing as a global logistics hub.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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