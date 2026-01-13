Emirates to launch first year-round direct Dubai–Helsinki flights from October

Emirates said the new route will also support trade between the UAE and Finland
Dubai: Emirates will launch a daily, year-round service between Dubai and Helsinki from October 1, 2026, creating the first direct air link between Finland and the UAE and expanding its Nordic network.
The airline said the route will be operated with its Airbus A350 aircraft and will introduce its Premium Economy cabin to the Finnish market.
Emirates flight EK167 will depart Dubai at 08:45 and arrive in Helsinki at 14:55. The return service, EK168, will depart Helsinki at 16:45 and arrive in Dubai at 00:20 the following day.
Emirates said the schedule supports onward connections across its long-haul network, including destinations in East and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean and Australia. The airline also cited one-stop connections to Auckland and Christchurch.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the airline is responding to existing demand between Finland and the UAE, where travellers currently connect through other Nordic cities.
“There is already strong demand between Helsinki and Dubai, with travellers connecting through our other Nordic gateways, so introducing direct, year-round connectivity is a natural next step,” Kazim said.
He said the airline expects the route to support both leisure and business travel between the two markets.
Visit Finland has reported around five million international visitors in recent years, as the country promotes itself as a year-round destination.
Emirates said the new route will also support trade between the UAE and Finland, which have growing commercial ties across renewable energy, advanced technology, digital services and education.
The airline expects to carry pharmaceuticals, electronics, machinery, perishables and high-value goods on the route through Emirates SkyCargo.
Each flight will offer up to 16 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity, Emirates said. The Dubai–Helsinki service will be operated by the Airbus A350, the latest aircraft type to join Emirates’ fleet.
The aircraft will feature Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins, with a total capacity of 298 passengers. Emirates said the Helsinki route reflects its strategy of deploying new-generation aircraft on long-haul routes to expand passenger and cargo connectivity.
