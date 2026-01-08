GOLD/FOREX
Emirates expands Premium Economy service to more cities

Extra daily A350 flights added to Phuket, Cape Town and Copenhagen from summer

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Emirates’ Premium Economy has quickly become one of its most popular products, sitting between Economy and Business Class.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates is expanding its popular Premium Economy service to 10 new cities and adding extra daily flights to Phuket, Cape Town and Copenhagen as summer travel demand builds.

The Dubai airline announced on Thursday that it would deploy its new A350s and retrofitted Boeing 777s across key routes in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and North America, bringing its latest cabins to more travellers.

By 1 July 2026, Premium Economy will be available on more than 84 Emirates routes.

More flights to top spots

Emirates is adding capacity on three high-demand routes:

  • Copenhagen: second daily flight from June 1

  • Phuket: third daily flight from July 1

  • Cape Town: third daily flight from July 1

All three will be operated by Emirates’ next-generation A350, featuring the latest Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Phuket and Cape Town are top leisure picks for UAE residents, while Copenhagen is a key gateway to Europe.

Emirates said the new schedules are designed for easy connections via Dubai to Asia, Europe, Africa and Australasia – cutting waiting times and improving travel flow.

The airline added that demand on the Cape Town route has been especially strong, with high load factors during peak periods.

More cities joining Premium Economy network

Emirates is also expanding Premium Economy on routes including:

  • Europe and North America: Barcelona, Mexico City, Rome

  • Asia: Cochin, Karachi, Taipei, Phuket

  • Australia: Brisbane

  • Africa: Addis Ababa, Cape Town

  • Middle East: Basra, Kuwait City, Tehran

Aircraft upgrades may be brought forward as jets return from refurbishment. The expansion is in line with Emirates’ strategy to grow its premium offering as more travellers look for extra comfort on long-haul flights without paying Business Class fares.

The airline has invested billions of dollars in cabin upgrades, new aircraft and onboard services to meet rising demand, all done in-house.

Passengers get wider seats and extra legroom, upgraded meals and amenities, more space and privacy, and a quieter, more relaxed cabin experience.

The airline has been rolling it out across A380S380s, Boeing 777s and now its new A350 fleet.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
