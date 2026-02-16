AX Premium Properties secures 2nd place in DAMAC Annual Awards 2025 for top sales

The company is recognised again by DAMAC Properties for top UAE sales performance
AX Premium Properties has once again strengthened its position as a leading real estate brokerage in the UAE by securing 2nd place in Top Sales at the highly acclaimed DAMAC Annual Awards 2025. The recognition underscores the company’s sustained excellence, strong market presence, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results.
The DAMAC Annual Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in the region’s real estate industry, celebrating top-performing agencies that demonstrate exceptional sales achievements and strategic market leadership. Securing 2nd position among leading brokerages reflects AX Premium Properties’ consistent performance and disciplined execution in a competitive landscape.
Commenting on the achievement, Nadeem Sufy, CEO of AX Premium Properties, said: “Securing 2nd position in Top Sales at the DAMAC Annual Awards 2025 is a proud milestone for our entire team. This recognition is the result of a structured approach, deep market expertise, and an unwavering focus on delivering value to our clients. Our consistent presence among the top-ranking agencies highlights the strength of our partnership with DAMAC and our commitment to excellence.”
Over the years, AX Premium Properties has maintained strong momentum by consistently ranking among the top-performing agencies, driven by strategic growth, client-centric advisory, and a high-performance sales culture. The company’s long-standing collaboration with DAMAC continues to play a vital role in its success, built on trust, transparency, and shared ambitions for market leadership.
As AX Premium Properties looks ahead, the firm remains focused on further strengthening its market position, expanding its reach, and setting new benchmarks in performance and client satisfaction across the UAE real estate sector.
