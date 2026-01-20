DAMAC posts Dh36 billion in 2025 sales, tops Dubai’s private developers

Key moment of 2025 came in November, when DAMAC generated Dh11b in sales within 5 hours
Dubai: DAMAC Properties recorded Dh36 billion in property sales in 2025, ranking first among Dubai’s private real estate developers and marking one of the strongest annual performances in the company’s history.
The sales figure reflects sustained demand for luxury residential projects across waterfront, resort-style, and master-planned communities, as Dubai’s prime real estate market continued to attract regional and international buyers.
The developer, founded in 2002 by Hussain Sajwani, said 2025 sales were driven by a series of large-scale launches, rapid sell-outs, and expansion into new markets.
A defining moment of the year came in November, when DAMAC generated Dh11 billion in sales within five hours during the launch of DAMAC Islands 2.
The result exceeded the developer’s 2024 DAMAC Islands performance, which delivered more than Dh10.2 billion in under 24 hours and secured a Guinness World Records title for the highest revenue achieved from a real estate launch in a single day.
The latest sales surge reinforced buyer appetite for high-end waterfront and lifestyle communities in Dubai, especially projects positioned around resort-style living and long-term capital appreciation.
Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, described 2025 as a turning point for the company following the record sales year.
She said DAMAC is entering a new phase focused on large-scale project delivery, international partnerships, and product expansion across luxury residential segments.
The company confirmed it retained its position as the UAE and Middle East’s largest private real estate developer by volume.
Sales activity was supported by a steady pipeline of new projects launched throughout the year.
DAMAC opened 2025 with the launch of Riverside Views in Dubai, a waterfront development focused on wellness-led living and lifestyle amenities. The project marked the company’s first residential release of the year and set the pace for subsequent sales activity.
In August, DAMAC introduced Capri One, a residential cluster built around water views and community-oriented design. One month later, it unveiled DAMAC District, an integrated development within DAMAC Hills, expanding the master community’s residential and mixed-use offering.
The largest sales contributor followed later in the year with DAMAC Islands 2, which expanded the company’s island-living portfolio and delivered its strongest launch performance to date.
DAMAC’s 2025 sales strategy also leaned on global branding and geographic expansion.
The company secured a global partnership with Chelsea Football Club, launching Chelsea Residences by DAMAC. The branded residential project combines Chelsea FC’s global fan base with a prime waterfront location in Dubai.
The development occupies one of the last remaining corner waterfront plots offering 270-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, positioning it among the most premium sites released in recent years.
DAMAC also entered the Iraqi market with the Phase One launch of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, its first luxury master community in Iraq. The move marked the company’s formal expansion into a new regional market as it diversified its sales base beyond the UAE.
Throughout 2025, DAMAC introduced new payment plans and banking partnerships aimed at broadening investor access to off-plan and ready properties.
The company said structured payment schedules and financing options supported transaction volumes, particularly among international buyers seeking long-term exposure to Dubai’s residential market.
Sales activity was backed by DAMAC’s broader development scale. Since inception, the company has delivered around 50,000 residential units, with more than 54,000 units under construction.
DAMAC’s Dh36 billion sales figure places it among the highest-performing private developers in Dubai for the year.
The performance signals continued depth in demand for branded residences, waterfront communities, and master-planned developments, even as buyers grow more selective around location, amenities, and long-term value.
