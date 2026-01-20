DAMAC posts Dh36 billion in 2025 sales, tops Dubai’s private developers

Dubai: DAMAC Properties recorded Dh36 billion in property sales in 2025, ranking first among Dubai’s private real estate developers and marking one of the strongest annual performances in the company’s history.

The result exceeded the developer’s 2024 DAMAC Islands performance, which delivered more than Dh10.2 billion in under 24 hours and secured a Guinness World Records title for the highest revenue achieved from a real estate launch in a single day.

A defining moment of the year came in November, when DAMAC generated Dh11 billion in sales within five hours during the launch of DAMAC Islands 2.

The developer, founded in 2002 by Hussain Sajwani, said 2025 sales were driven by a series of large-scale launches, rapid sell-outs, and expansion into new markets.

The largest sales contributor followed later in the year with DAMAC Islands 2, which expanded the company’s island-living portfolio and delivered its strongest launch performance to date.

In August, DAMAC introduced Capri One, a residential cluster built around water views and community-oriented design. One month later, it unveiled DAMAC District, an integrated development within DAMAC Hills, expanding the master community’s residential and mixed-use offering.

DAMAC opened 2025 with the launch of Riverside Views in Dubai, a waterfront development focused on wellness-led living and lifestyle amenities. The project marked the company’s first residential release of the year and set the pace for subsequent sales activity.

DAMAC also entered the Iraqi market with the Phase One launch of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, its first luxury master community in Iraq. The move marked the company’s formal expansion into a new regional market as it diversified its sales base beyond the UAE.

The development occupies one of the last remaining corner waterfront plots offering 270-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, positioning it among the most premium sites released in recent years.

The performance signals continued depth in demand for branded residences, waterfront communities, and master-planned developments, even as buyers grow more selective around location, amenities, and long-term value.

Sales activity was backed by DAMAC’s broader development scale. Since inception, the company has delivered around 50,000 residential units, with more than 54,000 units under construction.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.