Abu Dhabi 2026 F1 tickets: Everything you need to know

Discover Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets, from the cheapest to the boujieist
Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets are officially on sale, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.
The Grand Prix is set to dazzle Abu Dhabi from December 3–6, and tickets are sure to sell fast, so you’ll need to move quickly to secure your spot!
General Admission is the cheapest ticket option available for the four days listed at AED 1,695. Perfect if you want to experience the Grand Prix atmosphere and see the action from the open viewing areas around the circuit without paying for reserved seating. These tickets provide access to the grassy “Abu Dhabi Hill” zone and fan areas, letting you explore different vantage points and enjoy the race in a more flexible, budget‑friendly way.
The grandstand tickets at Yas Marina Circuit offer reserved seating with multiple great views of the race. Fans can choose from a variety of locations, including the West Grandstand near Turns 6 and 7, ideal for watching cars decelerate and attempt overtakes, and the Main Grandstand along the start/finish straight, perfect for seeing the grid, pit lane activity, and the finish.
Other options like the North Grandstand at the hairpin, the South Grandstand overlooking fast corners, and the Marina Grandstand near the scenic marina provide different vantage points of key moments and high-speed sections. Each grandstand includes covered seating, large screens, and access to fan zones, food stalls, and merchandise areas.
Grandstand tickets are priced as a four-day weekend package, with starting prices ranging from approximately AED 2,395 to AED 5,500, depending on the location and whether you select standard or premium seats. This makes them a mid-range option, offering a more comfortable and fixed viewing experience than General Admission while still being more affordable than the premium hospitality suites. With these tickets, fans can enjoy the race in comfort while catching all the most exciting on-track action.
The North Yas Suite is one of the more luxurious and premium hospitality options available. It offers much more than just a seat, you get access to a private suite with comfortable indoor lounge space, plush sofas and flat‑screen TVs, plus a reserved, covered outdoor balcony seat overlooking the track, especially around Turn 5, one of the most exciting corners for wheel‑to‑wheel racing.
Inside the suite you can enjoy hot and cold snacks throughout the day, access to the nearby North Oasis fan areas and the F1 Fan Zone, as well as opportunities like the Thursday Pit Lane Walk to get closer to the paddock atmosphere.
This all‑inclusive four-day package is priced from around AED 5,600, reflecting its elevated level of comfort and exclusive race weekend experience compared with standard grandstand seats. It’s ideal if you want a more relaxed, premium way to watch the entire Grand Prix weekend, with great viewing, hospitality features and extra perks.
The Premium Hospitality options are all about enjoying the race in style, comfort and exclusivity with premium seating, elevated views and luxury service throughout the weekend. These packages typically include three‑day access to practices, qualifying and the race, plus premium food and beverages (often with open bars or gourmet buffets), comfortable lounge spaces, large screens showing live race feeds, and access to hospitality lounges where you can relax away from the crowds. Some experiences also add extras like pit‑lane walks, guided tours, or exclusive fan‑zone access to really elevate your race weekend.
Prices for Premium Hospitality start from around AED 7,995 and can go up to approximately AED 16,995 or more depending on the package you choose, with higher‑end tiers offering even more refined service or prime trackside views. These ticket levels sit above the standard grandstand options and are designed for fans who want a luxury race experience, combining great race views with first‑class service and amenities across all three days of the Grand Prix weekend.
Fans attending the four-day Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 get an added treat: entry to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, featuring world-class international performers.
Two headline acts have already been confirmed: Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi, who will take the stage on Thursday, December 3, 2026, the very first night of the Grand Prix weekend. Excitement is already building!
Details about the remaining concerts for the rest of the weekend will be announced in the coming months, so stay tuned for more star-studded lineups.