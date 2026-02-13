Abu Dhabi 2026 F1 tickets: Everything you need to know

The Premium Hospitality options are all about enjoying the race in style, comfort and exclusivity with premium seating, elevated views and luxury service throughout the weekend. These packages typically include three‑day access to practices, qualifying and the race, plus premium food and beverages (often with open bars or gourmet buffets), comfortable lounge spaces, large screens showing live race feeds, and access to hospitality lounges where you can relax away from the crowds. Some experiences also add extras like pit‑lane walks, guided tours, or exclusive fan‑zone access to really elevate your race weekend.