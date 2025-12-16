Emirates to deploy retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft with Premium Economy cabins on two routes from 2026

Premium Economy hits Dubai-Beirut from Jan, Beijing from Feb on new 777s
Dubai: Emirates will deploy retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft with Premium Economy cabins on key routes to Beirut and Beijing starting early next year. The EK953/954 Dubai-Beirut service gets the upgrade from January 6, 2026, while EK306/307 to Beijing follows on February 1, 2026.
Beijing joins Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen as the fourth mainland Chinese city with access to Emirates' latest four-class 777 interiors. Beirut passengers will sample the new Business Class in a 1-2-1 layout for the first time.
The Beirut schedule aligns perfectly with Emirates' global network. EK953 leaves Dubai at 1540hrs and lands in Beirut at 1700hrs, with the return EK954 departing at 1945hrs and arriving back at 0050hrs. This opens easy Premium Economy links to Lebanese communities in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles and more, many already flying retrofitted 777s or A380s.
Beijing's timing suits long-haul feeders too. EK306 departs Dubai at 0320hrs, arriving at 1445hrs, while EK307 leaves at 0040hrs and touches down in Dubai at 0530hrs. Connections fan out to London Heathrow, New York JFK, São Paulo, Johannesburg and Gulf hubs like Riyadh and Amman.
These 777s pack 260 Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats and eight First Class Suites. Interiors feature Ghaf Tree motifs, wood finishes and modern palettes across all classes.
Premium Economy stands out with leather seats offering deep recline, full leg and footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat power, a wood cocktail table and 13.3-inch screens. Passengers get oversized pillows, blankets, amenity kits on select flights and exclusive Chandon Vintage Brut 2017 sparkling wine.
Business Class delivers privacy through its 1-2-1 setup with full aisle access, champagne leather seats matching the newest A380s, and space for work or rest.
