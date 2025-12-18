Airline tells travellers to reach DXB 4 hours early as rain affects road travel times
Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has urged all passengers departing Dubai on December 18-19 to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, as rainy and windy weather is expected to slow road traffic across the UAE.
The Dubai carrier issued the advisory on Wednesday, as heavy rains, thunderstorms hit various parts of the country.
The advisory, issued during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year, is aimed at helping customers avoid missed flights and last‑minute rushes at Dubai International (DXB) - Emirates' main hub.
"Rainy and windy weather is expected in the UAE, starting from December 18 until midday of December 19," the airline said in a passenger travel advisory.
The airline also said, "The weather may affect road visibility and driving conditions. Passengers are advised to plan extra time for their commute to the airport or use the Dubai Metro."
Moreover, passengers travelling on Emirates First and Business Class with confirmed Chauffeur Drive bookings during this period will be picked up an hour earlier than originally scheduled.
Emirates said it is closely tracking the situation and will fine‑tune operations as needed to keep flights and connections running as smoothly as possible.
The carrier added that it “wishes all customers smooth and safe travels during the busy holiday season”, urging passengers to cooperate with the temporary timing changes.
Indian carrier IndiGo has also issued a similar travel advisory.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of unstable weather today, with scattered clouds bringing rain, thunder, lightning, and hail in some areas.
Moderate to fresh winds may strengthen at times, stirring dust and reducing visibility. Seas are expected to be rough, making conditions challenging along the coast. Follow Gulf News' live coverage here.
