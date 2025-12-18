GOLD/FOREX
Emirates issues crucial travel advisory amid rainy Dubai weather

Airline tells travellers to reach DXB 4 hours early as rain affects road travel times

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
First, Business Class passengers will be picked up an hour earlier than originally scheduled.
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, has urged all passengers departing Dubai on December 18-19 to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, as rainy and windy weather is expected to slow road traffic across the UAE.

The Dubai carrier issued the advisory on Wednesday, as heavy rains, thunderstorms hit various parts of the country.

The advisory, issued during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year, is aimed at helping customers avoid missed flights and last‑minute rushes at Dubai International (DXB) - Emirates' main hub.

"Rainy and windy weather is expected in the UAE, starting from December 18 until midday of December 19," the airline said in a passenger travel advisory.

The airline also said, "The weather may affect road visibility and driving conditions. Passengers are advised to plan extra time for their commute to the airport or use the Dubai Metro."

Note for First, Business Class passengers

Moreover, passengers travelling on Emirates First and Business Class with confirmed Chauffeur Drive bookings during this period will be picked up an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Emirates said it is closely tracking the situation and will fine‑tune operations as needed to keep flights and connections running as smoothly as possible.

The carrier added that it “wishes all customers smooth and safe travels during the busy holiday season”, urging passengers to cooperate with the temporary timing changes.

Indian carrier IndiGo has also issued a similar travel advisory.

The National Center of Meteorology has warned of unstable weather today, with scattered clouds bringing rain, thunder, lightning, and hail in some areas.

Moderate to fresh winds may strengthen at times, stirring dust and reducing visibility. Seas are expected to be rough, making conditions challenging along the coast. Follow Gulf News' live coverage here.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha Gokulan
Chief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
