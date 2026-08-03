From strawberries to aircraft parts: UK exports on Emirates SkyCargo grow

Carrier transported 57,000 tonnes of UK exports as aerospace, pharma, food shipments grew
Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 57,000 tonnes of exports from the UK during the 2025-26 financial year, with growing demand for British food, pharmaceuticals and aerospace components helping lift cargo volumes by 11 per cent year on year.
The freight division of Emirates said exports from the UK continued to gain momentum, rising a further 7 per cent between April and June compared with the same period last year.
The airline said it carried everything from Scottish shellfish and strawberries to aircraft parts and life-saving medicines, connecting businesses across eight UK airports with markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia via its Dubai hub.
Khawla Abdulla, Vice-President of Cargo Commercial Europe at Emirates SkyCargo, said the growth reflected the increasing need for fast and reliable logistics.
She said that the airline's cargo network continues to support industries ranging from life sciences and aerospace to perishables and advanced manufacturing.
Emirates SkyCargo currently operates more than 140 weekly wide-body cargo flights from eight UK gateways — Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted — connecting regional exporters to global markets via Dubai.
The UK’s aerospace sector was among the strongest contributors to cargo growth. Between January and June 2026, Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 570 tonnes of aircraft parts and aerospace components from the UK to Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.
Demand for the airline's specialised Aerospace and Engineering product, AOG (Aircraft on Ground), grew by more than 300 per cent year-on-year during the first six months of 2026.
The carrier also transported high-value technology infrastructure, including data centre equipment and server racks, with much of the cargo originating from manufacturing hubs around Manchester and London.
Life sciences also remained a major export category. During the first half of 2026, Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 1,600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals from the UK, alongside more than 26 tonnes of clinical trial medications.
Newcastle continued to serve as one of the airline's key regional gateways for pharmaceutical exports, supporting manufacturers in northeast England with temperature-controlled logistics.
Food exports also contributed significantly to the airline's cargo volumes. During the first six months of 2026, Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 1,500 tonnes of Scottish shellfish and over 1,200 tonnes of smoked salmon to international markets.
More than 1,000 tonnes of food were flown from the UK to the UAE during the same period — equivalent to around 10 fully loaded Boeing 777 freighter aircraft.
Among the products shipped to Dubai were 250 tonnes of strawberries and more than 150 tonnes of cheese.
The airline said its Emirates Fresh service helps transport fruits, vegetables, seafood and meat under specialised handling conditions from origin to destination.
Beyond aerospace, pharmaceuticals and food, Emirates SkyCargo also transported premium British-built automobiles and valuable works of art destined for museums and private collections worldwide.
Its Emirates Courier Express cross-border delivery service is also helping UK businesses, including fashion retailers, reach customers in overseas markets.
Alongside commercial shipments, Emirates SkyCargo recently partnered with British charity Dogs 4 Wildlife to transport two conservation dogs from the UK to Zimbabwe's Matusadona National Park, where they are assisting rangers in efforts to combat illegal poaching.
The latest cargo figures come as the UAE and the UK continue to strengthen their economic relationship. In June, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce said the emirate attracted 562 new British companies to its main chamber in the first quarter of 2026.
And according to the UAE-UK Business Council announcement, shared by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, bilateral trade between the two countries is now worth more than $30 billion a year, with more than 14,000 UK exporters doing business with the UAE.
Speaking at a UAE-UK Business Council briefing, UAE Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul said the country’s commitment to open, rules-based trade had reinforced its position as one of the world's most competitive business environments.
"The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates already enjoy one of the region's strongest economic partnerships," he said, adding that the UAE's strong economic foundations position it to deepen cooperation with partners such as the UK despite geopolitical challenges.