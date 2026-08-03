More than 14,000 UK exporters are active in a trade relationship worth over $30 billion
Dubai: Annual trade between the UAE and the United Kingdom has exceeded $30 billion, with more than 14,000 active UK exporters participating in one of the region’s largest economic relationships.
The next phase of cooperation will focus on reducing trade barriers, strengthening investor confidence and expanding commercial partnerships following the conclusion of negotiations on the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement.
Senior UAE and UK officials discussed the economic outlook, regional supply chains, investment flows and future trade opportunities during the second live virtual briefing organised by the UAE-UK Business Council.
The briefing brought together Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, and Sarah Mooney, HM Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan.
Bradley Jones, CEO of the UAE-UK Business Council, chaired the session, which was broadcast to hundreds of council members, the British Chambers of Commerce in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the council’s wider stakeholder network.
The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates already enjoy one of the region's strongest economic partnerships. The UAE’s commitment to open, rules-based trade and a globally connected economy has reinforced its position as one of the world's most competitive business environments.Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom
Non-oil sectors now account for nearly 80% of the UAE economy, supported by global connectivity, institutions and the country’s ability to adapt to changing economic conditions.
“With non-oil sectors now accounting for nearly 80% of our economy, the UAE's economic strength is built on strong fundamentals, global connectivity, robust institutions and the agility to adapt to a changing global landscape,” Abulhoul said.
The UAE’s non-oil private sector remained in expansion through every month of the recent crisis, while real gross domestic product increased by 6.2% in 2025.
Investment in economic diversification, infrastructure, institutional capacity and international connectivity helped the country remain operational during recent disruption.
“The UAE’s economic strength was not improvised. It was designed,” Jafar said. “But strength is only the starting point. The opportunity now being realised is to convert that foundation into growth, investment, and stronger international partnerships. This is not a moment to simply endure. It is a moment to build.”
The country’s diversified economy, sovereign balance sheets, foreign currency reserves and banking system also supported liquidity and investor confidence, while international asset managers, financial institutions and companies continued to establish and expand operations in the UAE.
Recent events have increased the focus on alternative trade corridors, adaptable infrastructure and greater choice across supply chains.
The discussion identified opportunities for UAE-UK collaboration across logistics, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, life sciences, financial services, food systems, digital infrastructure and skills.
Participants also considered measures to reduce barriers to trade and create opportunities across high-growth industries.
“One year on from the launch of the UK’s Industrial Strategy, we are seeing stronger UK–UAE trade and investment ties, growing collaboration across high-growth sectors, and the successful conclusion of UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations – an important milestone that will help unlock even greater opportunities for businesses in both markets,” Mooney said.
The UAE-UK trade and investment relationship is being supported by investment in skills, innovation, technology and competitiveness, according to the business council.
“The UK–UAE trade and investment relationship, which is now worth over $30 billion a year, is being driven by a mutual commitment to investment in skills, innovation, technology and competitiveness,” Jones said.
“The UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement will unlock significant new opportunities for commercial collaboration. The priority now is to translate this confidence into practical partnerships that support growth and long-term prosperity in both countries.”
The surge in UK exports through Dubai also reflects the scale of trade moving between the two markets. Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 57,000 tonnes of exports from the UK across its global network during the 2025-26 financial year, an increase of 11% from the previous year.
Growth was led by aerospace, life sciences and perishables, with more than 570 tonnes of aircraft parts and aerospace components moved from the UK during the first half of 2026. The carrier also transported over 1,600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and more than 26 tonnes of clinical trial medications during the same period.
Food exports remained another important part of the flow, with more than 1,000 tonnes of food products flown from the UK to the UAE in the first half of 2026. This included 250 tonnes of strawberries and more than 150 tonnes of cheese.