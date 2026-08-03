“The UAE’s economic strength was not improvised. It was designed,” Jafar said. “But strength is only the starting point. The opportunity now being realised is to convert that foundation into growth, investment, and stronger international partnerships. This is not a moment to simply endure. It is a moment to build.”

Food exports remained another important part of the flow, with more than 1,000 tonnes of food products flown from the UK to the UAE in the first half of 2026. This included 250 tonnes of strawberries and more than 150 tonnes of cheese.

Growth was led by aerospace, life sciences and perishables, with more than 570 tonnes of aircraft parts and aerospace components moved from the UK during the first half of 2026. The carrier also transported over 1,600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and more than 26 tonnes of clinical trial medications during the same period.

The surge in UK exports through Dubai also reflects the scale of trade moving between the two markets. Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 57,000 tonnes of exports from the UK across its global network during the 2025-26 financial year, an increase of 11% from the previous year.

“One year on from the launch of the UK’s Industrial Strategy, we are seeing stronger UK–UAE trade and investment ties, growing collaboration across high-growth sectors, and the successful conclusion of UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations – an important milestone that will help unlock even greater opportunities for businesses in both markets,” Mooney said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.