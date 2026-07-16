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UAE sets new air cargo and trade goals to speed up supply chains

New targets will focus on air cargo, digital systems and stronger supply chains

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE sets new air cargo and trade goals to speed up supply chains
WAM

Dubai: The UAE is advancing new air cargo targets, digital trade systems and national logistics initiatives aimed at moving goods more efficiently and strengthening supply chains.

The UAE Logistics Integration Council reviewed progress on the measures during its second meeting of 2026, chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the council.

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The plans include improvements to the national logistics performance framework, new objectives for the air cargo sector and closer integration between the country’s trade and logistics systems.

Faster movement of goods

The council is working with government bodies and strategic partners to develop policies that facilitate trade flows, improve supply chain efficiency and connect road, sea, air and other transport networks more closely.

Progress on the National Early Enquiry Centre was also reviewed, alongside efforts to modernise the postal sector and improve postal services.

The initiatives are intended to increase service efficiency and strengthen the UAE’s ability to respond to changing global trade and economic conditions.

“The UAE continues to achieve significant milestones in the logistics sector through a national vision founded on foresight, integration, and innovation," Al Mazrouei said. "Investment in advanced infrastructure, digital systems, and strategic partnerships remains the cornerstone of reinforcing the UAE's position as a global gateway for trade and supply chains."

Digital systems take priority

The council also discussed plans to accelerate digital transformation and innovation across the logistics sector, while improving coordination between the authorities and organisations involved.

Greater integration between trade and logistics platforms is expected to make processes more efficient and support the movement of cargo through the country’s ports, airports and transport networks.

Al Mazrouei said the UAE was continuing to build an integrated logistics ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure, digital development and strategic partnerships.

- With inputs from WAM.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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