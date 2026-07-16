New targets will focus on air cargo, digital systems and stronger supply chains
Dubai: The UAE is advancing new air cargo targets, digital trade systems and national logistics initiatives aimed at moving goods more efficiently and strengthening supply chains.
The UAE Logistics Integration Council reviewed progress on the measures during its second meeting of 2026, chaired by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the council.
The plans include improvements to the national logistics performance framework, new objectives for the air cargo sector and closer integration between the country’s trade and logistics systems.
The council is working with government bodies and strategic partners to develop policies that facilitate trade flows, improve supply chain efficiency and connect road, sea, air and other transport networks more closely.
Progress on the National Early Enquiry Centre was also reviewed, alongside efforts to modernise the postal sector and improve postal services.
The initiatives are intended to increase service efficiency and strengthen the UAE’s ability to respond to changing global trade and economic conditions.
“The UAE continues to achieve significant milestones in the logistics sector through a national vision founded on foresight, integration, and innovation," Al Mazrouei said. "Investment in advanced infrastructure, digital systems, and strategic partnerships remains the cornerstone of reinforcing the UAE's position as a global gateway for trade and supply chains."
The council also discussed plans to accelerate digital transformation and innovation across the logistics sector, while improving coordination between the authorities and organisations involved.
Greater integration between trade and logistics platforms is expected to make processes more efficient and support the movement of cargo through the country’s ports, airports and transport networks.
Al Mazrouei said the UAE was continuing to build an integrated logistics ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure, digital development and strategic partnerships.
- With inputs from WAM.