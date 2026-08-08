Al Zeyoudi said, "At a time of heightened uncertainty in global trade, cooperation between emerging markets and developing economies is more important than ever. The UAE views BRICS as an important platform for strengthening economic cooperation and supporting an open and predictable trading environment. Our engagement in Jaipur reinforced the strength of the UAE’s economic relationships with fellow BRICS members, and we are committed to translating these discussions into tangible outcomes for businesses and communities."