Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi joins as Chairman of Agentic AI firm AIREV as UAE advances ambition to export homegrown artificial intelligence

Al Zeyoudi said the growth of AI in the UAE through companies such as AIREV reflects the next stage of the country’s export ambitions. “The UAE has built one of the world’s most dynamic trading economies, and our next frontier is to export not only goods and services, but homegrown technology and the intellectual property behind it. AIREV is a UAE company whose sovereign platform and agentic solutions have earned the validation of leading global technology firms and now travels into the world’s most demanding markets. I look forward to supporting the company as it scales, ensuring its growth contributes directly to our national goal of increasing non-oil exports and consolidating the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced industries.”