Redington to distribute UAE-built AIREV OnDemand agentic AI platform across MEA

“It is the ambition of the UAE to not only build homegrown advanced technology tools and platforms but to put them to work across our key trade and investment partners, particularly in the Middle East and Africa," said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Foreign Trade and Chairman of AIREV. "This agreement is a practical step in that direction. Redington’s network gives UAE-developed AI a distribution infrastructure that very few software companies anywhere in the world can access, enabling AIREV to scale seamlessly and sustainably.”