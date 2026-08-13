AIREV and Qualcomm to advance autonomous AI across enterprise and government environments

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Foreign Trade and Chairman of AIREV, said: “As well as attracting the world’s best technology services, the UAE is now creating and exporting them, providing the latest evidence of the positive journey of the UAE’s AI sector. Together with Qualcomm, AIREV creates a first in the region by combining chip technology, hardware preloading, and registration into the US market as part of an integrated and mutually reinforcing business strategy.”