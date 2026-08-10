BRICS nations accounted for 31% of UAE non-oil trade, with India trade at $76.2 billion
Dubai: UAE non-oil trade with BRICS nations exceeded $312 billion in 2025, rising 28.5% from $243 billion a year earlier and accounting for about 31% of the country’s total non-oil foreign trade.
The figures were highlighted during the 2026 BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Jaipur, where UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi also called for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and protection of international shipping.
BRICS nations supplied 34% of UAE imports in 2025, received 23% of its non-oil exports and accounted for 28% of re-exports during the year.
Al Zeyoudi raised what the UAE described as grave concerns over Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the ministerial meeting.
He reiterated the UAE’s call for freedom of navigation and international shipping to be protected in line with international law.
Trade ministers discussed trade resilience, market connectivity and challenges affecting global commerce, although they did not reach consensus on a joint declaration at the end of the meeting.
At a time of heightened uncertainty in global trade, cooperation between emerging markets and developing economies is more important than ever. The UAE views BRICS as an important platform for strengthening economic cooperation and supporting an open and predictable trading environment. Our engagement in Jaipur reinforced the strength of the UAE’s economic relationships with fellow BRICS members, and we are committed to translating these discussions into tangible outcomes for businesses and communitiesDr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade
Al Zeyoudi also met Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to review progress under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force in May 2022.
Non-oil trade between the UAE and India reached $76.2 billion in 2025, up 17.3% from the previous year.
The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in services trade, digital commerce, logistics and food security, while also seeking stronger private-sector participation in high-growth sectors.
Al Zeyoudi held separate meetings with trade officials from China, Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa and Russia, with discussions covering investment, priority sectors and greater private-sector engagement.
BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran and the UAE, following the expansion of the group from five members in 2024 and Indonesia’s entry in 2025.
The bloc represents about 40% of the world’s population and roughly 25% of global GDP.
The UAE is also pursuing a wider trade programme through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, with a target of increasing non-oil foreign trade to $1.1 trillion by 2031.
Since the CEPA programme was launched in September 2021, the UAE has concluded 38 agreements with economies across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, with 18 currently in force, including agreements with BRICS members India and Indonesia.