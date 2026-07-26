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UAE continues to expand global economic partnerships to boost trade and investment

CEPAs support sustainable growth and economic prosperity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE continues to expand global economic partnerships to boost trade and investment

Dubai: The UAE is continuing to expand its global network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) as part of efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade and investment and support sustainable economic growth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry said the agreements form a key pillar of the UAE's economic strategy by deepening economic integration with international partners and creating new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

According to the ministry, the partnerships are designed to enhance cooperation across trade, industry, investment and services while supporting the country's long-term economic diversification agenda.

Since September 2021, the UAE has concluded 38 CEPAs in what the ministry described as a record period. It said the agreements serve as a bridge for sustainable partnerships and reinforce the country's standing as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment.

The ministry said the agreements offer a range of benefits, including the reduction or elimination of customs duties, easier access to international markets, streamlined customs procedures, stronger competitiveness through fair trade practices, and clearer and more transparent regulatory frameworks. They are also intended to facilitate cross-border trade, encourage private-sector investment and strengthen the UAE's integration into global supply chains.

The ministry said the UAE's competitive business environment has made it the leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Arab world and one of the world's foremost investment hubs, supported by its regional financial and commercial position.

It added that the country aims over the next 50 years to establish itself as a global capital for investment and economic innovation.

The UAE has made the expansion of its CEPA programme a cornerstone of its strategy to increase non-oil trade, attract foreign investment and reinforce its role as a gateway connecting regional and international markets.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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