India-UK trade deal takes effect, giving nearly all Indian exports duty-free access

The agreement removes tariffs on about 99% of tariff lines, covering almost 100% of the value of India's exports to the UK.

Dubai: India's Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom came into force on Thursday, granting duty-free access to nearly all Indian exports to the UK and marking the start of the country's most comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement.

"This is India's most comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and it will bring prosperity by creating numerous jobs and business opportunities," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

The government said the agreement is expected to create new opportunities for small businesses, farmers, fishermen, innovators, women entrepreneurs and labour-intensive industries by improving access to one of India's largest export markets.

The agreement is also expected to support the government's long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda by expanding export opportunities, attracting investment and strengthening trade ties between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies.

The government said the pact comes into effect at a time when Indian exports have continued to grow despite a challenging global trade environment.

According to the PIB, India's gems and jewellery industry expects exports to the UK to rise 230% to $2.5 billion within three years, while engineering goods exporters forecast shipments to almost double to $7.5 billion over the next four to five years.

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Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.