Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, “The successful conclusion of CEPA negotiations between the UAE and Canada reflects the depth of the strategic relationship between our two nations and our shared desire to build a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economic partnership. It also underscores the UAE’s capacity to translate high-level political commitment into tangible economic outcomes that support mutual growth and long-term prosperity. Through this agreement, we are opening new horizons for the business communities of both countries, expanding investment and collaboration opportunities across priority sectors including clean energy, advanced technology, data centres, agri-food, aviation, and critical minerals - sectors where our two economies are genuinely complementary and where the potential for long-term, mutually beneficial partnership is considerable.”