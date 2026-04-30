UAE, South Korea activate trade deal to boost investment and exports

Dubai: The UAE and South Korea have brought their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) into force, marking a new phase in trade and investment ties between the two economies.

The deal also aims to remove non-tariff barriers, improve regulatory alignment and create a structured framework for investment and collaboration in sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare and advanced technology.

Under the CEPA, tariffs will be reduced or eliminated on 91.2% of traded goods and services, making it easier for businesses in both countries to access each other’s markets.

Officials said the growing network of CEPAs is designed to boost economic diversification, attract foreign investment and strengthen the role of the private sector in driving growth.

The UAE-South Korea CEPA is the latest in a series of trade agreements signed by the UAE, with 36 deals finalised so far as part of its broader strategy to expand global trade partnerships.

“The entry into force of the UAE-South Korea CEPA marks an important milestone in our trade and economic relations with Asia,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.