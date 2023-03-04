Signing its fourth CEPA with Turkey, besides those signed with India, Indonesia, and Israel, will give UAE access to enter new markets that reach more than 2.2 billion people, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area Agreement that was signed more than 15 years ago, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade said on Friday.
Presidents of UAE and Turkey witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
The four bilateral agreements will contribute to an over 2.4% increase in UAE GDP by 2031