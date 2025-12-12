Dubai: A powerful roar breaks the stillness of Gir National Park before the silhouette of a lioness emerges, a striking reminder of how sustained conservation has brought the Asiatic lion back from the brink of extinction.

Gir National Park, spread across nearly 1,900 square kilometres of savannah and acacia and teak forests in Gujarat, is the last natural refuge of the Asiatic lion. During safari hours, cameras click from passing jeeps as visitors catch fleeting glimpses of the big cats. As night falls and tourists depart, the forest returns to silence, with lions reclaiming their territory.

The revival of the Asiatic lion population is the result of more than three decades of focused conservation efforts aimed at protecting habitat, monitoring pride movements, and expanding the species’ range beyond the core forest. These efforts have delivered remarkable results. According to park authorities, lion numbers have increased by nearly a third in just five years, rising from 627 to 891.

Park chief Ramratan Nala, who heads government forests in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, describes the turnaround as a “huge success” and a source of national pride. However, the growing population has also brought new challenges, particularly as lions increasingly move beyond protected zones into human-dominated landscapes, raising questions about long-term coexistence.

Slightly smaller than their African counterparts, Asiatic lions are distinguished by a characteristic belly fold. Historically, they ranged across vast areas from the Middle East to India. By the early 20th century, relentless hunting and habitat loss had reduced their numbers to around 20, pushing the species to the edge of extinction.

Today, the steady roar echoing through Gir stands as a powerful symbol of India’s conservation success—and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with it.

Video and inputs from AFP