The Lion King star Imani Dia Smith stabbed to death at 25; boyfriend arrested

The boyfriend has been charged with first-degree murder
Imani Dia Smith, a Broadway actor best known for playing Young Nala in the stage adaptation of The Lion King, was stabbed to death at her residence in New Jersey on Sunday, December 21. She was 25.
According to a press release issued by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a residence on Grove Avenue at 9:18 a.m. on December 21.
“Upon their arrival to a residence on Grove Avenue, they discovered Imani Smith, 26, of Edison with stab wounds,” the release stated. “Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was ultimately pronounced deceased.”
Smith’s 35-year-old boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been arrested and charged in connection with her death. People reported that Jackson-Small and Smith knew each other prior to the incident.
“Moreover, Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident, thus it was not a random act of violence,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Following an initial investigation, Jackson-Small was arrested without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
“Jackson-Small is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing,” the press release added.
Smith is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents, two younger siblings, and extended family members. Her family has since launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, which had raised more than $50,000 as of December 25.
“She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much,” her aunt, Kira Helper, wrote on the fundraiser page.
Helper also remembered Smith’s career and personality, describing her as “a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person.” She noted that Smith was a “true triple-threat performer” whose portrayal of Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway reflected “the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world.”
The fundraiser states that the proceeds will be used to cover funeral and memorial expenses, crime scene cleanup at Smith’s residence, trauma therapy for her family, legal and administrative costs related to the case, and ongoing care for Smith’s son and dog.
Smith’s mother works as a hairdresser in the film industry and has most recently been credited on The Housemaid.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox