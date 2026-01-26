DIA Holding to complete LuzOra on Dubai Islands within 24 months

Led by Faruh Kurbanov, Co-founder and a key figure behind DIA Holding, whose portfolio includes residential, educational and mixed-use developments across multiple markets, LuzOra is positioned as a lifestyle-focused residential community, designed to balance efficient construction timelines with a carefully structured level of resident services.

This accelerated timeline reflects the company’s operational model, which is based on the principles of kaizen, a management philosophy focused on continuous improvement and efficiency. In other markets, particularly Kazakhstan, DIA Holding has built a reputation for completing construction projects in nine to ten months, significantly faster than local benchmarks, while maintaining build quality standards.

Broader strategy for the UAE

DIA Holding acquired the land plot for LuzOra for $6.5 million. According to the company, it has already received offers of up to $19 million for the site. Despite this, the group has chosen to proceed with development rather than pursue a short-term exit, underlining its focus on long-term value creation in the UAE market.

“Dubai is one of the most competitive real estate environments in the world,” explains Kurbanov. “For us, LuzOra is not about rapid resale. It is about delivering a well-structured residential project that responds to how people actually live, while maintaining discipline in timelines, cost control and execution.”