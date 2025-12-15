The horror at Australia's popular beach was the deadliest shooting in almost three decades
On the second day of Hanukkah, Sydney’s Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a deadly shooting that struck Australia’s most famous shoreline during the Jewish festival a day earlier. Prayers were sung, and candles lit in a moving tribute to the 15 people killed and 42 others injured in the attack.
Community leaders, families, and supporters stood together in silence and song, transforming the beach into a place of remembrance and unity. Addressing the gathering, a rabbi reminded attendees that “there is no place for hate,” calling for compassion, resilience, and solidarity in the face of violence.
Video by AFP
