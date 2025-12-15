GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Memorial held for victims of the Bondi Beach shooting

The horror at Australia's popular beach was the deadliest shooting in almost three decades

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

On the second day of Hanukkah, Sydney’s Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a deadly shooting that struck Australia’s most famous shoreline during the Jewish festival a day earlier. Prayers were sung, and candles lit in a moving tribute to the 15 people killed and 42 others injured in the attack.

Community leaders, families, and supporters stood together in silence and song, transforming the beach into a place of remembrance and unity. Addressing the gathering, a rabbi reminded attendees that “there is no place for hate,” calling for compassion, resilience, and solidarity in the face of violence.

Video by AFP

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A screengrab shows Ahmed Al Ahmed tackling one of the Bondi beach attackers.

Sydney attack: Al Ahmed who took on Bondi Beach gunman

2m read
The gunmen pictured on Bondi Beach.

Bondi Beach shooting: Death toll rises to 16

3m read
Health workers move a woman on a stretcher to an ambulance after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025.

Shock, anger as rabbi among Bondi Beach attack victims

3m read
A member of the Jewish community reacts as he walks with police towards the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Bondi Beach mass shooting: 11 killed, many injured

2m read