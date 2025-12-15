On the second day of Hanukkah, Sydney’s Jewish community gathered at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a deadly shooting that struck Australia’s most famous shoreline during the Jewish festival a day earlier. Prayers were sung, and candles lit in a moving tribute to the 15 people killed and 42 others injured in the attack.

Community leaders, families, and supporters stood together in silence and song, transforming the beach into a place of remembrance and unity. Addressing the gathering, a rabbi reminded attendees that “there is no place for hate,” calling for compassion, resilience, and solidarity in the face of violence.

Video by AFP