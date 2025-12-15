GOLD/FOREX
Australian PM proposes 'tougher gun laws' after Bondi mass shooting

Proposal made on Monday a day after gunmen killed 16 people in a mass shooting

A view of the scene at the Bondi Pavillion in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach shootings in Sydney on December 15, 2025.
Australia's prime minister proposed "tougher gun laws" on Monday a day after gunmen killed 16 people in a mass shooting targeting a Jewish festival at a Sydney beach.

"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after police confirmed one of the assailants was licensed to hold six firearms.

