Viral video: Hero tackles Bondi beach shooter in life-saving takedown

Heroism amid horror: 12-second clip, filmed from a nearby balcony, captures raw chaos
A harrowing video showed a shocking footage of how a man saved multiple lives on Bondi Beach, as it captured raw chaos in a sun-drenched parking lot fringed by palm trees on Sunday (December 14, 2025) in Australia.
The video, a shared by @GlobalUpdates24, exploded across social media, amassing over 2.6 million views on X, with thousands of reposts in mere hours.
Amid panicked bystanders fleeing, a man in a white shirt lunges at a black-clad gunman near overflowing trash bins, tackling him from behind in a blur of motion.
The two grapple fiercely; the hero wrenches a rifle free, briefly aims it back at his assailant, who stumbles away.
No subtitles or narration — just the visceral sounds of shouts, footsteps, and distant gunfire — leaving viewers breathless.
This footage emerged from one of Australia's deadliest attacks: a terrorist shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, where two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish community gathering, killing 12 people, including a nine attendees and one attacker, while injuring 29 others, among them two officers, ABC reported.
New South Wales Police neutralised the threat, killing one perpetrator at the scene and critically wounding the other, later identified as a 25-year-old immigrant, amid reports of an improvised explosive device in the area.
New South Wales Police confirmed two suspects in custody, with operations ongoing and public urged to avoid the area and shelter in place.
The unnamed hero in the video was soon revealed as 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed, an Australian Muslim whose split-second bravery has been universally hailed.
Tackling the shooter while he aimed down his sights, Al Ahmed disarmed him single-handedly, potentially averting further tragedy.
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called it "the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen," praising al Ahmed as a "genuine hero" whose actions saved "countless" lives, as per Reuters.
Community leader Dr. Jamal Rifi confirmed Al Ahmed's identity in interviews, countering early speculation and underscoring interfaith solidarity in a nation reeling from anti-Semitic violence, BBC reported.
Replies poured in with awe — "That is a hero," one user wrote — and calls for al Ahmed's recognition, including tax exemptions.
Yet, beneath the adulation lies grief for the victims, a stark reminder of rising extremism.
The clip endures as a testament to ordinary courage in extraordinary peril, urging reflection on vigilance and unity.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing."
NSW Ambulance reported six patients with gunshot wounds: four to St Vincent’s Hospital, others to Royal Prince Alfred and St George hospitals. Services responded around 6:45pm with 25 units, including helicopters and intensive care teams.
Alex Ryvchin of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said gunshots caused panic as attendees fled.
A reporter described initial sounds like fireworks before police and helicopters arrived amid fleeing beachgoers.
Independent MP Allegra Spender, representing Bondi, labelled it "horrifying" and uncharacteristic of Australia, vowing community unity. Social media reflected widespread shock and anger, especially over a rabbi among the victims.
