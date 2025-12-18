GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Oceania

$2 million raised for Bondi beach hero Ahmed Al-Ahmed

Sydney's Bondi Beach hero: Ahmed Al-Ahmed's bravery inspires $2 million in donations

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
This handout photo taken and received from the NSW Premier's Department on December 15, 2025 shows New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (L) talking with Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers, at St George Hospital in Sydney.
This handout photo taken and received from the NSW Premier's Department on December 15, 2025 shows New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (L) talking with Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers, at St George Hospital in Sydney.
AFP

In a powerful display of courage amid tragedy, Ahmed Al-Ahmed has emerged as the "Sydney hero" following the devastating mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025.

A now-viral video shows that during a Hanukkah celebration, father-and-son attackers Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire, killing at least 16 people and injuring others in an attack reportedly inspired by extremist ideology.

Video footage circulating widely on X shows the dramatic moment al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old Syrian-born Muslim father of two, sprang into action.

Spotting one of the gunmen in a nearby parking lot, the fruit vendor vaulted over parked cars and tackled the assailant from behind, wrestling the weapon away and helping to end the rampage.

Courage, quick thinking

His quick thinking undoubtedly saved countless lives, though he sustained serious injuries requiring surgery.

A GoFundMe campaign, titled "Support the Hero Who Disarmed a Bondi Attacker," was swiftly established to aid al-Ahmed's recovery and support his family.

As highlighted in a viral post by @cb_doge on December 16, the fundraiser has surged past $2 million, with over $2,002,611 raised toward a $3.1 million goal.

Visit by leaders

Contributions have flooded in from diverse communities, including prominent Jewish donors grateful for his protection of event attendees.

Australian leaders, including the Prime Minister, have visited Al-Ahmed in hospital, praising his selflessness.

The outpouring of support transcends backgrounds, symbolizing unity against hate.

As one commenter noted, a regular person doing the right thing has reminded the world that humanity is not lost.

Al-Ahmed's instinctive heroism and the global response reaffirm faith in shared values of bravery and compassion in the face of evil.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mourners pay tribute outside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on December 18, 2025, to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting.

Australia PM vows to stamp out hatred

3m read
The moment the hero, identified by Australian media as Ahmed Al Ahmed, tackled one of the Bondi Beach attackers.

Bondi Beach hero becomes source of pride in hometown

3m read
Dashcam video shows the couple confronting a Bondi Beach gunman before the deadly rampage that killed 16 people.

Video: Couple tried to thwart Bondi Beach shooter

2m read
The moment the hero, identified by Australian media as Ahmed Al Ahmed, tackling one of the Bondi Beach attackers.

Viral video: Hero tackles Bondi beach shooter

3m read