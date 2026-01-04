Packed SCG crowd gives standing ovation to Bondi hero Al Ahmed

Both teams formed an on-field guard of honour, and spectators joined in with loud applause
Dubai: A capacity crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground rose to its feet as Ahmed Al Ahmed the hero during the recent Bondi terror attack walked onto the field before the start of the final Ashes Test on Sunday.
Both teams formed an on-field guard of honour, and the spectators joined in with loud applause as Syrian-born father of two, who helped disarm one of two gunmen during the Bondi terror attack, was honoured along with several other emergency service personnel as part of a tribute to the victims and the people who risked their lives to save others.
He was joined by 14-year-old Chaya Dadon, who was shot in the leg while shielding two young children from gunfire on the night of December 14. She arrived at the stadium on crutches.
Their emotion was unmistakable as Australian and English supporters stood in silence and applause around the ground.
The names of the attack’s 15 victims appeared on the big screens beneath the words “Forever in our hearts”, while a procession of first responders made their way onto the field. The group included intensive care paramedics, doctors from Royal Prince Alfred and St Vincent’s hospitals, lifesavers and local police — several of whom had responded while off duty.
Australian players Alex Carey and Cameron Green applauded Al Ahmed and Dadon as they passed.
“Thank you everybody, thank you for sharing our gratitude for the incredible service these individuals — and many others — provided,” the ground announcer said as applause echoed through the stadium.
“We thank you all for your continued care for our community in response to this tragedy. Thank you.”
Following the national anthems, Al Ahmed, Dadon and the first responders were greeted by NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper and Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg.
Retiring batter Usman Khawaja then led the Australian team as they shook hands with the responders.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox