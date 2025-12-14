GOLD/FOREX
Fruit seller turned hero: Ahmed Al Ahmed who took on Bondi Beach gunman

He was rushed to hospital and remains under medical care

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
A screengrab shows Ahmed Al Ahmed tackling one of the Bondi beach attackers.
Dubai: As gunfire tore through a Hanukkah gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, leaving 11 people dead, a 43-year-old fruit shop owner stepped forward in a moment of extraordinary courage.

Ahmed Al Ahmed, a passerby at the scene, was among those who tackled and disarmed one of the attackers, police and witnesses said. Unarmed and with no protective gear, Al Ahmed rushed toward the gunman amid chaos and fleeing crowds, managing to wrestle away the weapon before being shot twice.

He was rushed to hospital and remains under medical care. Family members said he is expected to survive.
“He’s a hero, 100 per cent,” a relative told local media, adding that Al Ahmed acted instinctively to stop further bloodshed.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed the moment the attacker was subdued, drawing widespread praise across Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the intervention as “heroic”, crediting ordinary citizens who risked their lives to protect others during the terror attack.

Witnesses said Al Ahmed’s actions likely prevented further casualties at the crowded beachfront event, which was attended by more than 1,000 people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

Community leaders and officials said his bravery stood out amid one of the deadliest attacks on a Jewish gathering since October 7 2023, underscoring how individual courage can make a decisive difference even in the darkest moments.

Police said investigations into the attack are ongoing and have denied claims that authorities had specific intelligence warnings about the event. Meanwhile, messages of support and gratitude for Al Ahmed have poured in from across the country, with many calling him a symbol of unity and humanity in the face of terror.

