GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

UAE-Azerbaijan CEPA enters into force: What trade deal means for UAE businesses

New UAE-Azerbaijan trade pact cuts barriers as bilateral trade tops $2.2 billion in 2025

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries in July last year.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries in July last year.
WAM

This opens the door to lower tariffs, easier market access and fresh investment opportunities for businesses in the emirates, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade (MoFT) said in a statement.

For UAE exporters, investors and entrepreneurs, the deal is expected to make it easier to do business with Azerbaijan, a strategically located market linking the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.

The agreement, according to MoFT, is designed to accelerate trade flows, remove or reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods and services, and strengthen private-sector partnerships in sectors including logistics, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

The CEPA comes as trade between the two countries continues to rise sharply. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan has grown by 31.4 per cent over the past two years, exceeding $2.2 billion in 2025, reflecting growing commercial ties between the two nations.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, described the agreement as a landmark moment in bilateral relations.

“The UAE-Azerbaijan CEPA marks a transformative moment in bilateral ties, and promises to enhance trade flows, unlock new investment opportunities, and foster increased private sector collaboration across key sectors, particularly in logistics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s geographical position makes it especially valuable to the UAE’s long-term trade ambitions.

“Azerbaijan is located at a crucial juncture in North-South trade and by integrating our economic visions, we can ensure increased resilience and sustainable growth in a rapidly changing global market,” Al Zeyoudi said.

Largest Arab trade partner

Azerbaijan is already the UAE’s largest Arab trading partner in the Caucasus nation, accounting for 40 per cent of its trade with the wider MENA region. The UAE is also the biggest Arab investor in Azerbaijan, with investments exceeding $1 billion.

The agreement is Azerbaijan’s first trade pact to include a dedicated services chapter, creating new openings in finance, consulting, construction and professional services — areas where many UAE firms are actively expanding overseas.

The Azerbaijan agreement is part of the UAE’s wider CEPA programme, under which the country is building a network of trade partnerships aimed at diversifying the economy, raising total trade to Dh3.67 trillion ($1 trillion) by 2031, and doubling national economic output over the same period.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE economy

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE, Philippines link payments to speed remittances

UAE, Philippines link payments to speed remittances

2m read
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in Beijing

UAE and China expand trade links with 24 new deals

2m read
UAE to expand insurance coverage on housing loan

UAE to expand insurance coverage on housing loan

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed: 'Betting on UAE is betting on growth'

1m read