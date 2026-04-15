The CEPA comes as trade between the two countries continues to rise sharply. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan has grown by 31.4 per cent over the past two years, exceeding $2.2 billion in 2025, reflecting growing commercial ties between the two nations.

The Azerbaijan agreement is part of the UAE’s wider CEPA programme, under which the country is building a network of trade partnerships aimed at diversifying the economy, raising total trade to Dh3.67 trillion ($1 trillion) by 2031, and doubling national economic output over the same period.

Azerbaijan is already the UAE’s largest Arab trading partner in the Caucasus nation, accounting for 40 per cent of its trade with the wider MENA region. The UAE is also the biggest Arab investor in Azerbaijan, with investments exceeding $1 billion.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.