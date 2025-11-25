GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice

Meeting addressed ways to build on the growing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaija

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE President receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmadov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev and expressed his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity, noting his hope that the strong ties between the two countries would continue to grow in the years ahead.

Sheikh Mohamed asked Ahmadov to convey his regards to President Aliyev and shared his warm wishes for ongoing progress and development for the Azerbaijani people.

The meeting also addressed ways to build on the growing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, with both sides seeking to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Footage shows plane spinning and crashing, sending up thick black smoke

Video: Turkish plane breaks apart in Georgia crash

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan visits Baku to strengthen ties and mark Victory Day

Hamdan arrives in Baku for ‘Victory Day’ celebrations

1m read
Adnoc's XRG acquires stake in Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas

Adnoc's XRG acquires stake in Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas

2m read
UAE warned of rain, strong winds and reduced visibility. (File photo for illustrative purposes.)

UAE on high alert: Rain, hail and strong winds expected

2m read