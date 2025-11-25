UAE President receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice

Meeting addressed ways to build on the growing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaija
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
Ahmadov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev and expressed his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity, noting his hope that the strong ties between the two countries would continue to grow in the years ahead.
Sheikh Mohamed asked Ahmadov to convey his regards to President Aliyev and shared his warm wishes for ongoing progress and development for the Azerbaijani people.
The meeting also addressed ways to build on the growing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, with both sides seeking to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest.
The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
