Exercise Peace Shield 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi hosts international military cooperation event
Abu Dhabi: The activities of Exercise Peace Shield 2026 have commenced in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of various units of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the involvement of several national entities. The exercise is held as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen joint military and security cooperation.
The exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, develop joint coordination and planning capabilities, and reinforce integration among participating entities. It also seeks to facilitate the exchange of expertise between both sides across a range of military and security fields.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox