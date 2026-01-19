GOLD/FOREX
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2026 honourees

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Historic Peace and Education Efforts recognised by Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has revealed its 2026 recipients: the historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali. This marks the first time honourees come from the Caucasus and Afghanistan, respectively.

The announcement was made ahead of the annual award ceremony on February 4, 2026, coinciding with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the award’s YouTube channel.

Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement honoured

The award recognises the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a milestone in ending decades of conflict and humanitarian suffering in the Caucasus. The agreement exemplifies peace, dialogue, and reconciliation as a sustained journey, rather than a single act.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the award a “great honour,” praising the collective efforts of political leaders, institutions, and society in achieving this historic moment. He said the recognition would help strengthen trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the recognition, highlighting the award’s global significance and its association with the legacies of Sheikh Zayed, Pope Francis, and Grand Imam Ahmed Al Tayeb. 

Zarqa Yaftali recognised for girls’ education

Zarqa Yaftali was honoured for her lifelong dedication to protecting the right to education for Afghan girls. Her work provides educational resources, psychosocial support, and community services to over 100,000 people in Afghanistan and beyond.

Yaftali described the award as “a powerful and meaningful message” for women in Afghanistan, offering hope and encouragement to students and young women pursuing education in challenging environments. 

Global judging committee selects honorees

The 2026 recipients were chosen by an independent global judging committee, including:

  • Charles Michel, former President of the European Council

  • Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission

  • Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director

  • Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan

  • Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See

  • Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Judge Abdelsalam said the selection reflects the award’s mission of promoting dialogue, coexistence, and global peace. UNICEF’s Catherine Russell praised Yaftali’s “tireless efforts” to advance education and women’s empowerment.

Inspired by the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al Tayeb, and the humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the award recognises individuals and organisations contributing to a peaceful, harmonious, and compassionate world.

Since 2019, the award has honoured 19 recipients from 19 countries, including world leaders, activists, and humanitarian organisations.

