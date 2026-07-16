Malabar Gold & Diamonds becomes the first exporter of jewellery under India-UK FTA

The inaugural consignment to UK marks a landmark moment for the Indian jewellery industry
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 4th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 445 showrooms across 14 countries, had the privilege of being one of the first importers of jewellery under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into force on 15 July 2026. The shipment of the inaugural consignment of jewellery to the United Kingdom marks a landmark moment for the Indian jewellery industry, reflecting the growing global reach of India’s craftsmanship and the expanding opportunities created by the trade pact between the two nations.
The India-UK FTA, formally the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), is expected to unlock duty-free access for nearly 99 percent of Indian exports to the UK, including gems and jewellery, a sector where India has long held a competitive craftsmanship and manufacturing edge. For Malabar Gold & Diamonds, with an established retail presence across the UK, the agreement strengthens an already significant trade and business corridor between the two countries.
Speaking on the occasion, M.P Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group said, “Malabar Gold & Diamonds is deeply honored to be the first importers of jewellery under the India-UK FTA. This inaugural consignment is a proud milestone for us and for the Indian jewellery industry. Indian craftsmanship has long been admired across global markets, and at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have consistently championed the vision of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, taking the finest Indian craftsmanship to customers across continents. The India-UK CETA further strengthens this vision by creating new opportunities for Indian jewellery exports. The reduction in trade barriers and improved market access will help us bring greater efficiency to our supply chain, pass on stronger value to our customers, and sharpen our competitiveness in the UK. We see this as the beginning of a deeper trade relationship between India and the United Kingdom, one that will create value for both economies while reinforcing India’s position as a trusted source of world-class craftsmanship, innovation, and design”
“The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a defining moment for businesses operating between the two countries. As a brand with an established retail presence in the UK, we see this agreement as a significant enabler for both our current operations and our long-term growth strategy in the market. Building on this momentum, we have major expansion plans in motion, including a new showroom in Manchester and an additional showroom in London, as we continue to deepen our footprint across the country", Mohammed Ziad, Head of UK & Europe Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds added. "Beyond the UK, we are also looking at France and Ireland as part of our broader European growth strategy, with the UK serving as our strategic gateway into the continent. This agreement is more than an economic milestone, it is a foundation for deeper collaboration and sustainable growth between India and the United Kingdom.”
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has established a strong and growing presence in the United Kingdom with four showrooms located in London Green Street, Southall, Leicester, and Birmingham. Serving a diverse and multicultural customer base, the brand offers an extensive range of jewellery collections across gold, diamond, precious gemstone, and bridal categories, backed by its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centric service.