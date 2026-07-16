Malabar Gold & Diamonds becomes the first exporter of jewellery under India-UK FTA

Speaking on the occasion, M.P Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group said, “Malabar Gold & Diamonds is deeply honored to be the first importers of jewellery under the India-UK FTA. This inaugural consignment is a proud milestone for us and for the Indian jewellery industry. Indian craftsmanship has long been admired across global markets, and at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we have consistently championed the vision of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, taking the finest Indian craftsmanship to customers across continents. The India-UK CETA further strengthens this vision by creating new opportunities for Indian jewellery exports. The reduction in trade barriers and improved market access will help us bring greater efficiency to our supply chain, pass on stronger value to our customers, and sharpen our competitiveness in the UK. We see this as the beginning of a deeper trade relationship between India and the United Kingdom, one that will create value for both economies while reinforcing India’s position as a trusted source of world-class craftsmanship, innovation, and design”