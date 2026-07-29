MS Dhoni named Brand Ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Reinforcing transparency and customer-first values as a responsible jeweller
Mumbai: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's fourth-largest jewellery retailer and a responsible jeweller, today announced MS Dhoni as its Brand Ambassador, marking the beginning of a long-term association centred around The Responsible Jeweller, the brand's philosophy of taking responsibility beyond jewellery.
At a time when consumers are placing greater emphasis on transparency, authenticity and trust, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is reinforcing its commitment to responsibility across every stage of the value chain.
The Responsible Jeweller is Malabar Gold & Diamonds' long-term commitment to responsible business practices across the jewellery value chain. It reflects the brand's approach to ethical sourcing, trusted quality, transparent pricing, responsible manufacturing and customer-first policies, reaffirming its belief that every jewellery purchase should be backed by confidence, accountability, trust and responsibility to all stakeholders.
This commitment is brought to life through Malabar Promises, a comprehensive framework of customer-first commitments. These include 100 per cent BIS Hallmarked jewellery, 28 quality checks for every natural diamond, transparent pricing with no hidden charges, guaranteed buyback, lifetime maintenance, complimentary insurance, best-value exchange programmes and responsible sourcing practices, enabling customers to make every purchase with confidence.
One of India's most admired sporting icons, MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of international cricket to lead India to victory in all three ICC white-ball tournaments. Admired for his integrity, consistency and humility, he embodies the values that have defined Malabar Gold & Diamonds for over 33 years since its inception in 1993.
The campaign will roll out through one of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' largest integrated consumer programmes, spanning television, print, digital, social media, radio, cinema, out-of-home media, retail experiences and owned platforms, reaching consumers through more than 450 Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores globally.
Commenting on the partnership, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: "Consumers today expect more from the brands they choose. Beyond exceptional products, they seek transparency, authenticity and confidence in every purchase. We believe the jewellery industry has a responsibility to meet these expectations through ethical business practices, uncompromising quality and a customer-first approach. That belief has shaped Malabar Gold & Diamonds for over 33 years and continues to guide every decision we make.
MS Dhoni has earned the respect and trust of millions through his integrity, discipline and consistency, qualities that resonate deeply with our own values. We are delighted to welcome him to the Malabar family and look forward to inspiring greater confidence in jewellery buying while reinforcing our commitment to responsible business practices."
MS Dhoni said: "Throughout my career, I have believed that trust is earned through actions and consistency. That is what makes this association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds meaningful for me.
What resonated with me was the brand's unwavering commitment to transparency, responsibility and customer confidence. I look forward to supporting Malabar Gold & Diamonds in encouraging more people to make informed jewellery-buying decisions and choose with confidence."
Through this long-term association, Malabar Gold & Diamonds aims to encourage consumers to choose jewellery backed not only by exceptional craftsmanship, but also by transparency, responsibility and trust.