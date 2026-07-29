MS Dhoni named Brand Ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Commenting on the partnership, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: "Consumers today expect more from the brands they choose. Beyond exceptional products, they seek transparency, authenticity and confidence in every purchase. We believe the jewellery industry has a responsibility to meet these expectations through ethical business practices, uncompromising quality and a customer-first approach. That belief has shaped Malabar Gold & Diamonds for over 33 years and continues to guide every decision we make.