Why old cut lab grown diamond jewellery is gaining traction in the Middle East

These diamonds feature broader facets, and a softer, more atmospheric play of light
For decades, modern diamond cuts dominated fine jewellery, favouring symmetry and engineered brilliance. Old cut diamonds offer a contrasting aesthetic one shaped by hand craftsmanship rather than machine precision. Developed before advanced cutting technology, these diamonds feature broader facets, deeper proportions, and a softer, more atmospheric play of light. These qualities continue to influence vintage-inspired diamond jewellery styling, where emotional depth is prioritised over engineered brilliance.
Cuts such as the Old Mine Cut and Old European Cut were originally designed to perform under candlelight, giving them a visual depth that feels warmer and more expressive than contemporary stones. Rather than uniform sparkle, old-cut diamonds carry subtle variations that reflect individuality and human craftsmanship qualities that continue to define the lasting appeal of vintage diamond cuts in fine jewellery.
In the Middle East, where jewellery is often valued for symbolism, legacy, and meaning, this heritage-led character resonates strongly. Old cut diamonds feel personal, intentional, and enduring qualities increasingly sought by today’s luxury buyers. This growing appreciation has positioned Ibling Jewels and Dvik Jewels as refined choices for collectors and modern connoisseurs who value history, craftsmanship, and emotional depth over mass-produced aesthetics.
Rather than replicating antique jewellery in its original form, Ibling Jewels and Dvik Jewels approach old-cut diamonds through a modern design lens. Traditional faceting is reinterpreted within refined silhouettes and pieces that respect heritage while aligning with contemporary fashion and regional preferences in the Middle East.
This balance of history and modernity is reflected across a focused selection of designs currently drawing attention:
This design elevates the vintage charm of the Old Mine cut by surrounding it with a delicate halo of smaller diamonds. The halo serves to amplify the cushion cut’s unique, pillowy silhouette, creating a bridge between antique faceting and modern glamour. In the Middle East, where statement pieces are a staple of luxury wardrobes, this pendant offers a sophisticated brilliance that is soft yet commanding.
As a solitaire, the Old European cut offers an alternative to modern round brilliance. Its depth and softer glow give the ring presence without sharp intensity, appealing to collectors and engagement-ring buyers who favour individuality.
These drop earrings highlight the sculptural nature of Old Mine cushion cuts. Their proportions and visible faceting create movement and character, making them particularly suited to evening wear and ceremonial dressing in the UAE and beyond. The design balances heritage influence with contemporary elegance, an increasingly sought-after combination.
Several overlapping factors are accelerating interest in old cut diamond jewellery across the Middle East. Customisation remains central to regional luxury culture, with buyers actively involved in selecting diamond cuts, settings, and metal choices. Old-cut diamonds from Ibling and Dvik Jewels lend themselves naturally to bespoke design, offering individuality that aligns with personal and cultural expression.
Gifting also plays a significant role. Jewellery chosen for weddings, anniversaries, and family milestones is expected to carry meaning beyond aesthetics. With their rarity, depth, and historical influence, old-cut diamonds feel intentional making them well-suited for both ceremonial gifting and long-term collecting.
Global exposure has further amplified awareness. As international fashion editors and collectors revisit antique-inspired jewellery, old-cut diamonds are re-entering the luxury conversation. Middle Eastern buyers, already highly attuned to global trends, are increasingly exploring Ibling and Dvik Jewels as refined alternatives to conventional cuts.