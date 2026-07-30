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Al Ansari Exchange signs Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as brand ambassador

Indian cricketer will front campaigns across digital, retail and customer channels

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sanju Samson, newly appointed Brand Ambassador of Al Ansari Exchange, with Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, during the ceremony
Sanju Samson, newly appointed Brand Ambassador of Al Ansari Exchange, with Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, during the ceremony
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Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange has signed Indian international cricketer Sanju Samson as its brand ambassador under a one-year agreement covering advertising, digital content, public appearances and customer engagement campaigns.

The partnership will place Samson across the company’s physical and digital channels as Al Ansari Exchange seeks to strengthen its connection with customers in the UAE and the wider region, particularly among cricket-following communities.

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Campaigns planned across the UAE

Samson has a large following among cricket fans in India, the UAE and other international markets, while Al Ansari Exchange has served remittance and foreign exchange customers in the country for more than 60 years.

We are delighted to welcome Sanju Samson as an ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange. Sanju’s talent, professionalism and commitment to excellence have earned him the respect of cricket fans worldwide. These qualities closely reflect the values that have guided our organisation for more than six decades.
Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services

“This partnership will help us engage more closely with the communities we serve, particularly the large and diverse cricket-following audience across the UAE and the wider region," said Al Ansari. "We look forward to working with Sanju on campaigns that create meaningful connections with our customers.”

Focus on remittance customers

Samson said the partnership reflected the personal role remittances play for expatriate families and communities.

I am proud to become a brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange, an organisation that has built a strong reputation for trust and service over many years. For millions of people, sending money home is a deeply personal act that supports families and connects communities across borders.
Sanju Samson

“I look forward to representing the brand and working with the Al Ansari Exchange team on initiatives that bring us closer to customers and cricket fans across the region,” said Samson.

The agreement was signed at Al Ansari Financial Services’ headquarters in Dubai, with Samson expected to appear in selected campaigns and customer initiatives over the next year.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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