Indian cricketer will front campaigns across digital, retail and customer channels
Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange has signed Indian international cricketer Sanju Samson as its brand ambassador under a one-year agreement covering advertising, digital content, public appearances and customer engagement campaigns.
The partnership will place Samson across the company’s physical and digital channels as Al Ansari Exchange seeks to strengthen its connection with customers in the UAE and the wider region, particularly among cricket-following communities.
Campaigns planned across the UAE
Samson has a large following among cricket fans in India, the UAE and other international markets, while Al Ansari Exchange has served remittance and foreign exchange customers in the country for more than 60 years.
We are delighted to welcome Sanju Samson as an ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange. Sanju’s talent, professionalism and commitment to excellence have earned him the respect of cricket fans worldwide. These qualities closely reflect the values that have guided our organisation for more than six decades.Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services
“This partnership will help us engage more closely with the communities we serve, particularly the large and diverse cricket-following audience across the UAE and the wider region," said Al Ansari. "We look forward to working with Sanju on campaigns that create meaningful connections with our customers.”
Focus on remittance customers
Samson said the partnership reflected the personal role remittances play for expatriate families and communities.
I am proud to become a brand ambassador for Al Ansari Exchange, an organisation that has built a strong reputation for trust and service over many years. For millions of people, sending money home is a deeply personal act that supports families and connects communities across borders.Sanju Samson
“I look forward to representing the brand and working with the Al Ansari Exchange team on initiatives that bring us closer to customers and cricket fans across the region,” said Samson.
The agreement was signed at Al Ansari Financial Services’ headquarters in Dubai, with Samson expected to appear in selected campaigns and customer initiatives over the next year.