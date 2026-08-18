The star-studded collaboration has caught fans’ attention ahead of the new season
Dubai: Cricket and cinema have come together as Indian cricketer Sanju Samson and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal share the screen in a promotional advertisement for Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3.
The biggest cricketing carnival in the state is set to return to the state capital’s Greenfield International Stadium, with the third edition of the Kerala Cricket League scheduled to begin on August 20.
The video featuring the Kerala sporting icon and one of the state’s most celebrated actors has caught the attention of fans online, with their unexpected pairing generating excitement ahead of the new KCL season.
Samson, who has established himself as one of India’s leading wicketkeeper-batters, and Mohanlal, a towering figure in Malayalam cinema, bring together two massive fan bases in the promotional campaign.
The advertisement highlights the growing popularity of the Kerala Cricket League and its efforts to connect with audiences beyond the cricketing community. Mohanlal’s presence adds a strong cinematic appeal to the campaign, while Samson represents Kerala’s cricketing talent on a national and international stage.
The promotional video has been widely shared on social media, with fans reacting enthusiastically to the combination of the two stars. Their appearance together has also added a touch of glamour to the build-up to the third season of the state’s T20 tournament.
The campaign comes as KCL continues to attract attention among cricket followers in Kerala. The league provides an important platform for emerging players from the state to showcase their talent and gain valuable exposure in a competitive T20 environment.
For Samson, whose journey from Kerala cricket to the international stage has made him a popular figure among fans, the campaign offers another opportunity to connect with supporters from his home state.
KCL Season 3 is expected to build on the growing interest in the competition, bringing together established players and promising local talent while reaching a wider audience. With Mohanlal and Samson joining hands for the promotion, the league has received an additional boost of star power ahead of the new season.