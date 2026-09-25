Pakistani fan tells Sanju Samson ‘I love you’ in Japan

Cross-border love in Japan as Pakistani fan professes support for Sanju Samson
Cricket between India and Pakistan often comes with fierce rivalry and plenty of emotion.
But sometimes sport gives us moments that go beyond all of that.
A Pakistani fan’s interaction with India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after the T20I against Japan in Sano has gone viral on social media.
The fan initially tried to get the attention of Ishan Kishan but did not receive a response. He then spotted Samson and called out to him.
“Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek,” the fan said.
Samson stopped and responded, explaining that Abhishek Sharma was having his food and would come out later.
“He’s having his food. He’ll come after that. The match just ended; give us some time,” Samson told him.
Samson then pointed towards an area where the fan could wait for the players.
That was when the conversation took a lovely turn.
“I will wait there, but I’m from Pakistan. I love you,” the fan told Samson.
It was a small exchange, but a refreshing one considering the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket.
Sport remains one of the best mediums to bring people together and spread a message of peace across borders.
A Pakistani fan standing in Japan and openly expressing his love for an Indian cricketer was simply a nice thing to see.
What next for India?
India’s focus now turns to the Asian Games, where they are defending the men’s cricket gold medal they won at Hangzhou 2023.
Shreyas Iyer’s side have received direct entry into the knockout stage because of their ranking and will play their quarterfinal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 28. Their opponent will be the team finishing second in Group A.
If India win, they will progress to the semifinals on October 1, with the medal matches scheduled for October 3.
For Samson and his teammates, the serious business of chasing another Asian Games gold is about to begin.