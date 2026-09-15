India beat Afghanistan in second T20I to clinch series

Men in Blue take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
India’s openers put on a spectacular show as the hosts defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing 160 for victory, India got off to a flying start as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma stitched together an 88-run opening partnership.
Samson, who had struggled in the first T20I, bounced back in emphatic fashion, smashing 57 off just 22 balls. His explosive knock included seven boundaries and four sixes.
Abhishek continued his excellent form in the series, striking 39 from 19 deliveries with two fours and four sixes before departing.
Ishan Kishan then kept the momentum going with a quick 38 off 23 balls, while Tilak Varma finished unbeaten on 15 as India raced to the target in just 14.5 overs.
Earlier, Afghanistan recovered from a shaky start to post 159/8 in their 20 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah immediately set the tone with a maiden over to Ibrahim Zadran, before Arshdeep Singh struck in his opening over to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a second successive duck in the series.
Gurbaz attempted to flat-bat a short-of-length delivery but top-edged it to Ravi Bishnoi at mid-on, leaving Afghanistan at 2/1.
Zadran initially struggled to find his timing but broke free in the third over, smashing four boundaries off Arshdeep. He and Sediqullah Atal then steadied the innings, putting together a 50-run partnership for the second wicket.
Nitish Kumar Reddy broke the stand with his very first delivery in the eighth over, as Zadran was caught by Bishnoi at deep mid-wicket for 37 off 33 balls, including six fours.
Afghanistan soon slipped further into trouble. Atal was dismissed for 12 in the following over after slicing a Bishnoi googly to Tilak Varma at long-off, while Nitish returned to remove Gulbadin Naib for 10 in the 11th over.
At 67/3, Afghanistan needed a rebuild. Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai attempted to provide it, with Rasooli adding some much-needed aggression by hitting Shivam Dube for a six and Axar Patel for another maximum.
Omarzai chipped in with two boundaries before Axar dismissed him for 11, with Tilak completing the catch.
Rasooli followed soon after, falling for a brisk 26 off 15 balls after being caught near the boundary by Tilak off Arshdeep. Afghanistan were 105/6 and appeared set for a below-par total.
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, however, changed the complexion of the innings with a 48-run partnership.
Rashid took 16 runs off an Arshdeep over, smashing two fours and a six, while Nabi struck Bumrah for a boundary in the 19th over.
Bumrah eventually dismissed Nabi for 20 off 14 balls, with Shreyas Iyer taking the catch at cover. Nitish then delivered another crucial blow, removing Rashid with the first ball of the final over for 28 off 16. Axar held on to a superb diving catch at deep square leg.
Afghanistan still managed to finish strongly. Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up four runs from the final over before Noor Ahmad provided the final flourish, launching Nitish over mid-wicket for six off the last ball.
Nitish was India’s standout bowler, finishing with 3/24, while Arshdeep claimed 2/35.