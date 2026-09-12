But the broader story of Sunday’s clash is not just about India or Bumrah. For years, the answer to where Afghanistan played their home games was India. With no infrastructure back home to speak of, India provided them with grounds in Greater Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow. Their inaugural Test, six years ago, was in Bengaluru and, ironically, against India. The BCCI and the wider Indian ecosystem were foundational to their rise to become a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.