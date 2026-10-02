Ishan Kishan’s surprise marriage comment after match winning 80 at Asian Games

India crush Sri Lanka as Kishan shines with bat on a difficult pitch
Ishan Kishan had just played a match winning knock to take India into the Asian Games final in Japan. But after the match, the 28 year old suddenly found himself talking about something completely different: marriage.
And it all started with a question about his experience in Japan.
Kishan revealed that he has enjoyed his time in the country so much that he already wants to return. But there was one interesting detail about his next visit.
“I think I just decided I'll come here with my family once I get married,” Kishan said.
Before that light hearted comment grabbed attention, Kishan had done the talking with his bat.
He smashed an unbeaten 80 from just 46 balls, including four fours and five sixes, as India crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games semi final.
India had slipped to 24 for two before 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 38 from 21 balls and Kishan took control on a difficult pitch, guiding India to 169 for seven.
Sri Lanka's chase was almost over before it really started.
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in his first five balls before Axar Patel added two wickets. Sri Lanka were reduced to 31 for six inside the powerplay and eventually bowled out for just 45 in 9.5 overs.
Kishan later admitted that even he was not feeling confident when he saw the cracks on the pitch. There was uneven bounce and sharp turn, and India's plan was simple. One batter had to stay until the end.
Kishan did exactly that.
He also praised the local people for being helpful despite the language barrier and spoke warmly about his experience in Japan.
For now, Kishan's attention turns back to cricket.
India will face arch rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games gold medal match on Saturday, with the defending champions looking to retain the title they won in Hangzhou three years ago.